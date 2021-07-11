CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected every day in our 7-Day Forecast – on some days more than others.
Rain fell on and off throughout the day Sunday. The wind was perfect for kite surfers on Lake Michigan, but the conditions also caused some damage – firefighters were called out in Skokie to clear away a large tree branch that snapped during high wind.
On Sunday night, look for showers and a low of 65.
On Monday, there will be scattered showers with a high of 77.
Temperatures climb back into the 80s this week. But rain and storms chances remain.