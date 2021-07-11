DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected every day in our 7-Day Forecast – on some days more than others.

Precipitation Chances: 07.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain fell on and off throughout the day Sunday. The wind was perfect for kite surfers on Lake Michigan, but the conditions also caused some damage – firefighters were called out in Skokie to clear away a large tree branch that snapped during high wind.

On Sunday night, look for showers and a low of 65.

On Monday, there will be scattered showers with a high of 77.

7 Day Forecast: 07.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures climb back into the 80s this week. But rain and storms chances remain.