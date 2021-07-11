CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals were rained out at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.
The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Sept. 24.
Meanwhile, this is a good time for the Cubs to hit the All-Star break, after losing to the Cardinals Saturday night for their 13th loss in the last 15 games.
Catcher Willson Contreras called out his teammates for lack of effort.
“I feel like everybody was off. Everybody was distracted. I don’t know why – probably because the All-Star break is pretty close. It’s really hard, especially when you want to win. You want to fight for anything that is in your control,” Contreras said. “We have to win as a team, but also, I cannot ask everybody to play like I do, or to play like (Javy) Baez and I play. Everybody’s different. I know that they might be tired, but I mean, I’m here to win. I’m here to compete, and that is what I’d like to have from everybody else.”