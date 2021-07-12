CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were injured in two separate shootings at a bowling alley in south suburban Dolton overnight.
The bowling alley was rented for a private party Sunday night and a fight broke out.
On Sunday, just before 8 p.m., police in Dolton were called to the Dolton Bowl, 1401 E. Sibley Blvd., for a report that a car had been shot multiple times outside and someone may have been shot inside.
They found a 52-year-old man identified as Daryl R. Preacley inside. He had been shot multiple times in the left leg with graze wounds to his face and abdomen.
Police said shell casings were found on the ground.
A few hours later after police arrived, there was another shooting incident in the back of the bowling alley near the parking lot. Police said two individuals were shot.
Police said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the other suffered non life threatening injuries.
"This is an isolated incident here at the Dolton bowling alley and there is no random person on the loose going throughout our neighborhoods, we know exactly who we're looking for," Dolton police said.
After speaking to many witnesses, police are searching for the suspect and hope to make an arrest soon.