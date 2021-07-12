CHICAGO (CBS) — The second set of winners in the Illinois vaccine lottery were announced Monday afternoon, with three people chosen for $100,000 cash prizes — in Chicago, Springfield, and Quincy.

No winners’ names have yet been revealed, as winners have the option of remaining anonymous, and have one week to claim their prize. Any prize winners who choose to go public with their winnings will be announced eight days after their drawing.

The announcement of the results of the first Monday drawing comes four days after the first $1 million prize winner was announced on Thursday afternoon, along with the first three $150,000 scholarships for people between the ages of 12 and 17. The winners from that drawing will be announced Friday, unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The state’s “All In For The Win” lottery is open to anyone age 12 and up who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Illinois Department of Public Health will notify the winners by phone from 312-814-3524, and or/email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Winners will not be asked for any personal information in the initial phone call or email notification. They will have seven days to complete, sign, and send their authorization form to the state to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then assist them with the claims process.

Throughout summer, the Illinois Lottery will be drawing names of adults who have been vaccinated, and giving out cash prizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. For kids age 12 to 17 who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, they can win a Bright Start college savings plan worth $150,000 each – the equivalent of a full ride at any four-year public university in Illinois.

The first drawing in the lottery was held Thursday, and the first $1 million cash prize winner is from Chicago. A DeKalb County resident, a suburban Cook County resident, and a Chicago resident won the first three $150,000 scholarships being awarded to vaccinated youths between 12 and 17 years old.

Anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 1 in Illinois was eligible for the first drawing, and automatically entered in the contest. State officials have said they will continue adding people to the eligibility list as they get vaccinated ahead of future drawings, which will continue through August 26, with a series of 43 cash prizes and 20 scholarship awards.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.