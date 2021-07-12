CHICAGO (CBS)– A rainy week is ahead.
Temperatures climb to the upper 70s Monday with some afternoon sunshine. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Clouds mixed with sun arrive Tuesday with shower and thunderstorm changes.
Temperatures heat up by mid-week.