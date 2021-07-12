DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– A rainy week is ahead.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s Monday with some afternoon sunshine. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Clouds mixed with sun arrive Tuesday with shower and thunderstorm changes.

Temperatures heat up by mid-week.

