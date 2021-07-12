CHICAGO (CBS) — Twenty-seven Chicago businesses are getting a boost from the city — $10 million worth of grants from the neighborhood opportunity fund.
The grants range from $49,000 to $1.7 million.
The money is going to companies on the South, West and Southwest sides.
“These grants are an unapologetic effort of the city to level the playing field by redistributing wealth generated at the center of our city to the South, the Southwest and the West sides,” said Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox,
