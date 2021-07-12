PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — He was supposed to care for patients, but instead, a male nursing assistant is accused of sexually assaulting one at a rehabilitation center in Park Ridge.
Norwood G. Banks, 60, of the Roseland neighborhood, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault of a handicapped victim.
Police were call dearly Friday morning to the Advantara Rehabilitation Center, at 1601 N. Western Ave. in Park Ridge, for a report of a sexual assault. They met with a witness who is a nurse at the facility, who said she had entered the room of a 62-year-old woman patient and had found the suspect sexually assaulting her.
Banks had left the nursing home before police arrived, but was arrested at his Chicago home.
The patient who was assaulted was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
We checked the records for Advantara, and found they only had minor issues in the past.