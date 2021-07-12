CHICAGO (CBS) — Police both Tased and shot a man they said was brandishing a knife at officers in West Rogers Park Sunday evening.
At 7:22 p.m., officers were called for an assault in progress near Devon Avenue and Rockwell Street and were met by the man brandishing the knife. One of the officers fired one shot at the suspect. Police initially said the man with the knife was not wounded, but later said he suffered a graze wound to the upper right thigh.
Another officer used a Taser on the man, who was taken into custody and also taken to a local hospital for treatment.
One officer was also taken to a local hospital for observation, police said.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the incident Sunday night. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as per protocol.