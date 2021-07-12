Bulls' Zach LaVine Ready To Step Up For Team USA, Patrick Williams Looks To Learn In USA Training CampTwo Bulls players are making the most of their offseason – with Zach LaVine going for a gold medal.

Cubs Prospect Brennan Davis Homers Twice In NL Future Game; Cubs Pick Pitcher Jordan Wicks, White Sox Pick Shortstop Colson Montgomery In MLB DraftThe best minor league players kicked off All-Star festivities Sunday with a futures game. A Cubs top prospect, Brennen Davis, hit not one, but two home runs to lead the National League over the American League Future Stars.

Cubs-Cardinals Sunday Game Postponed For Rain; Willson Contreras Calls Out Teammates For Lack Of EffortThe Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals were rained out at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.

Engel's HR In 10th Propels White Sox To Season Sweep of O'sAdam Engel hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox rolled into the All-Star break Sunday with a victory over Baltimore to complete a season sweep of the Orioles.

Cardinals Hit 3 Homers In 5th, Beat Cubs 6-0The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Javier Báez had two of the team’s six hits.

Goodwin HR, 4 Hits As White Sox Beat Orioles 8-3, Win 4th In A RowThe White Sox have taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019, and have outscored the Orioles 38-11 in six games this season.