Bulls' Zach LaVine Scores 13 As Team USA Beats Argentina In Pre-Olympics Exhibition GameKevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.

Ahead Of All-Star Game, Kris Bryant Admits Possibility Of Being Traded From Cubs Has Been On His MindKris Bryant played in his fourth and possibly last All-Star game with the Cubs on Tuesday.

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run DerbyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei Ohtani starting and leading off the All-Star Game, and the MLB Draft's top pick.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold MedalThe USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.

All-Star Game 2021: Bryant, Kimbrel Set To Go For National League; Anderson, Rodon, Lynn, And Hendriks For American LeagueThere is a pair of Cubs in Colorado for the National League in the All-Star Game - Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.

Blackhawks Trading Duncan Keith To Edmonton OilersThe Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to trade three-time Stanley Cup defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers.