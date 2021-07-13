CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were injured while trying to arrest a man in Bucktown.
They went up to a 28-year-old man on the street and he resisted the arrest, injuring the officer.
Both officers refuses treatment at the scene.
