DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bucktown, Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were injured while trying to arrest a man in Bucktown.

The officers were called to the 2100 block of North Avenue just after 10 p.m., after a report of a man with a knife.

READ MORE: Bridge Collapses In Seneca, Illinois After Overnight Flooding; Truck Nearly Falls Into Creek

They went up to a 28-year-old man on the street and he resisted the arrest, injuring the officer.

The man was taken into custody and police did not find a knife at the scene.

READ MORE: CPD Supt. David Brown To Provide Update Day After Meeting With President Joe Biden On Crime Reduction

Both officers refuses treatment at the scene.

 

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperatures Climbing Tuesday; Scattered Showers

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff