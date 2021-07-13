DENVER (CBS) — Kris Bryant played in his fourth and possibly last All-Star game with the Cubs on Tuesday.

With the Cubs on track to be sellers at the trade deadline, the free agent to be is a prime candidate to be dealt.

Bryant, while trying to enjoy his time in Colorado, admitted the issue has been on his mind.

“I would be lying if I didn’t think about that. I’ve thought about it just because of the rumors that are out there,” he said. “But yeah, certainly, whenever my time is done playing for the Cubs – whether I retire here or not – I certainly hope to go out with just representing who I am, and just a good person, and with class, and keep my head high, and realizing – whether it’s one World Series or four or five more, whatever we did here was special, and something that when I’m done playing this game, I can look back on – however long I spent in this uniform – and be very proud of it.”

The trade deadline is 17 days away. The Cubs are eight games out of first place

Thus, barring a big surge coming out of the break, some of their core guys will likely be traded.