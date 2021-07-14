White Sox' Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks Help Star Shohei Otani In 8-Hitter As American League Wins All-Star GameOhtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Bulls' Zach LaVine Scores 13 As Team USA Beats Argentina In Pre-Olympics Exhibition GameKevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.

Ahead Of All-Star Game, Kris Bryant Admits Possibility Of Being Traded From Cubs Has Been On His MindKris Bryant played in his fourth and possibly last All-Star game with the Cubs on Tuesday.

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run DerbyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei Ohtani starting and leading off the All-Star Game, and the MLB Draft's top pick.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold MedalThe USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.

All-Star Game 2021: Bryant, Kimbrel Set To Go For National League; Anderson, Rodon, Lynn, And Hendriks For American LeagueThere is a pair of Cubs in Colorado for the National League in the All-Star Game - Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.