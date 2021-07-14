CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are on the way.
Wednesday will start out sunny with a gusty southwest breeze warning up temperatures to the 80s.
There is a chance for storms late in the day, mainly north along the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. The chance for strong to severe storms continues Wednesday night.
Storms continue into Thursday.