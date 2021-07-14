DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are on the way.

Wednesday will start out sunny with a gusty southwest breeze warning up temperatures to the 80s.

READ MORE: ISP Investigating Shooting On Dan Ryan Expressway Near 95th Street; All Lanes Closed

READ MORE: 5 People Shot In West Garfield Park

There is a chance for storms late in the day, mainly north along the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. The chance for strong to severe storms continues Wednesday night.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Tuesday Night

Storms continue into Thursday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff