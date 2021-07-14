CHICAGO (CBS) — The argument has been going back and forth for months; should Chicago police officers be assigned to public school buildings in Chicago?
Chicago Public Schools currently leaves that decision up to each individual school, and voting by local school councils comes on Wednesday.
More than 50 Chicago schools will be deciding this week whether they want to keep school resource officers.
While supporters say school resource officers are key to safety, critics say there's a systemic problem of misconduct, abuse, and violence against Black and Brown students.
Critics also the district would be better off spending money to hire more school nurses and psychologists, rather than paying police officers’ salaries.
CPS has tasked each school with establishing a "whole school safety plan" including possible alternatives to using school resource officers.
Alternatives could include peer jury systems, de-escalation training, peace rooms, and training for staff or volunteers in restorative justice practices which focus on mediation and service to community rather than punishment.