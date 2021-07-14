DENVER (CBS) — It was a mostly solid night for the Chicago players in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday night – but the White Sox’ Tim Anderson got left out.
One of the challenges for a manager in the MLB All-Star game is getting everybody in the game. Unfortunately, Anderson drew the short straw on the American League squad, at least when it came to batting.
American League manager Kevin Cash seemed to indicate Carlos Rodon didn’t maybe want or need to pitch. But Lance Lynn did follow Shohei Ohtani with a scoreless second inning while striking out 1, and Sox closer Liam Hendriks got the save – finishing off the win for the American League with a scoreless ninth.
For the Cubs on the National League team, Kris Bryant had a tough 0-2, while Craig Kimbrel just made a quick appearance in the ninth getting two outs before he was pulled.
But Anderson, who played two innings at short, did not get an at bat.
"I felt the pressure of getting everybody in, when we worked really hard… our bench coach did a tremendous job. The guys that wanted to pitch and needed to pitch got in," Cash said. "The only guy that I'm still sick to my stomach about is Tim Anderson. He played two innings of defense. We left him stranded on deck.'"
Anderson didn’t even get a ball hit to him at short. But hopefully he’ll have many more chances in the All-Star game in the future.