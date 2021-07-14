DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:9-Year-Old Boy, Bicyclist killed, Chase Avenue, fatal crash, Sacramento Avenue, West Ridge, West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car while riding his bike in West Rogers Park Wednesday evening.

At 8 p.m., a 48-year-old man was driving north in the 7300 block of North Sacramento Avenue when he hit the boy, who was crossing the street as he headed east on Chase Avenue on the north sidewalk.

The boy was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. As of 10 p.m., police were still on the scene and the block was cordoned off.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff