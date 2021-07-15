CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered downpours and a few rumbles are thunder are expected Thursday evening.
No widespread severe storms are expected, but farther south – near the edge of our CBS 2 viewing area – a few strong storms could develop later in the evening.
The low for Thursday night is 66.
For Friday, look for scattered showers and a high of 75.
Next week, summer Strikes Back. Get ready for sunshine and warm temperatures to return.