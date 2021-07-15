DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered downpours and a few rumbles are thunder are expected Thursday evening.

No widespread severe storms are expected, but farther south – near the edge of our CBS 2 viewing area – a few strong storms could develop later in the evening.

READ MORE: Community First Medical Center Nurses Plan One-Day Strike On July 26

The low for Thursday night is 66.

READ MORE: City Council Finance Committee To Vote On $1.9 Million In Settlements In Lawsuits Accusing Police Of Misconduct
Day Planner Tomorrow: 07.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Friday, look for scattered showers and a high of 75.

MORE NEWS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces $1 Million Reward Fund For Tips To Help CPD Seize Illegal Guns
High Temperatures: 07.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next week, summer Strikes Back. Get ready for sunshine and warm temperatures to return.

7 Day Forecast: 07.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)