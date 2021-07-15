CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cubs traded outfielder and slugger Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves Thursday for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball.
Pederson, 29, signed on with the Cubs just this past February and hit .230 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, and 39 RBI for 73 games.
Ball was selected by Atlanta in the 24th round of the 2019 Draft out of Dallas Baptist University. He has a .278 average with 30 doubles, one triple, 23 home runs, and 82 RBI in 115 minor league games.
Ball began his pro career in 2019, and earned the Appalachian League Postseason All-Star Team honors.