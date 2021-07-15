CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday evening near Cermak Road and Chinatown.
Illinois State Police were called just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting and crash on the northbound ramp.
A white car was spotted at the scene with bullet holes in the windshield and the driver's side doors and evidence markers on the ground.
The car crashed into the wall. State police said no one was struck by gunfire, but two people were slightly injured in the crash.
The investigation continued late Thursday night.