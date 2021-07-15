CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car while riding his bike in West Rogers Park Wednesday evening.
At 8 p.m., a 48-year-old man was driving north in the 7300 block of North Sacramento Avenue when he hit the boy, who was crossing the street as he headed east on Chase Avenue on the north sidewalk.
The boy, identified as Hershell Weinberger, was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.