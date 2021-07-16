CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Chance the Rapper is now Chance the producer.
Tickets go on sale Friday for the Grammy award-winner’s new and first concert film called “Magnificent Coloring World.”READ MORE: Marijuana Sales Fund Antiviolence Programs In Chicago For Summer
It features a secret Chicago performance from 2017, and in an interview on CBS This Morning, Chance said it was a concert unlike any other.
“I’m a very people based person, feed off the crowd. This show was specifically intended for the crowd that would view it later. So I was a little bit further from my crowd so I could fit the cameras in,” he said.READ MORE: Girl Shot While Attempting To Steal Car At Kenosha Gas Station, Police Say
“Magnificent Coloring World” releases nationwide in theaters August 13.
Tix Now available on @Fandango, @AMCTheatres app and https://t.co/g6Qvciu7uo 🎟🎟🎟🎥🍿 https://t.co/ifScVS9G3C
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 16, 2021MORE NEWS: 2021 Race To Mackinac Island Begins After Last Year Canceled Due To COVID-19