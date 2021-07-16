DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Chance the Rapper is now Chance the producer.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Grammy award-winner’s new and first concert film called “Magnificent Coloring World.”

It features a secret Chicago performance from 2017, and in an interview on CBS This Morning, Chance said it was a concert unlike any other.

“I’m a very people based person, feed off the crowd. This show was specifically intended for the crowd that would view it later. So I was a little bit further from my crowd so I could fit the cameras in,” he said.

“Magnificent Coloring World” releases nationwide in theaters August 13.

