CHICAGO (CBS)– Charges have been filed in the death of an elderly man during an attempted carjacking in Hyde Park.
Frank Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old, are facing murder charges and will be in court Friday.
Wednesday afternoon, 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Keith Cooper was running errands on Greenwood Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Another Gloomy Day Before The Weekend Warmup
Witnesses told police two carjackers tried to take Cooper’s vehicle, and punched him in the head, according to UCPD. Cooper was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The attack happened about three blocks northeast of the University of Chicago campus.
The carjackers fled north on Kimbark Avenue, but were arrested a short time later a few blocks away after witnesses helped identify them to police.