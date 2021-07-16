CHICAGO (CBS) — Bail was denied for one of the suspects in the deadly carjacking this week in Hyde Park.

Charges were filed in the death of an elderly man during an attempted carjacking in Hyde Park.

Frank Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old face murder charges.

Harris is charged with one felony count of murder and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The 17-year-old is charged as a juvenile with one count of murder and one count of attempted aggravated battery, police said.

In court on Friday, it was noted that Harris had one prior juvenile conviction from May 13, 2021 for an aggravated vehicular hijacking.

For that incident, Harris received two years of probation.

According to prosecutors, Harris approached a man removing items from his vehicle.

Harris approached 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Keith Cooper as he was running errands on Greenwood Avenue.

Harris asked the victim for the time, the victim told him and continued to remove items from vehicle. That’s when Harris showed a gun and demanded Cooper’s keys and phone.

Cooper’s daughter, Keinika Carlton, said her father was out running errands at Hyde Park Produce at the busy Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center when he was attacked.

His car was parked in front of the Leona’s pizzeria in the shopping center, with his license plate holder that proudly showed off his military service.

“Vietnam veteran, Marine – served this country,” said Cooper’s son-inn-law, Curtis Carlton.

Keinika Carlton described her father as a man who loved jazz music, sports, science fiction, and scary movies.

“It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s like, you know, if you need a car, there’s ways to get a car,” Carlton said on Wednesday. “That’s not the way – to harm an old man, somebody’s dad.”

Prosecutors said Cooper called out for help and demanded keys back. Harris walked around vehicle and punched victim in head from behind.

Cooper then fell and grabbed the back of his head. He then approached the second suspect demanding his keys be returned.

Harris and the 17-year-old couldn’t get into the car and fled the scene together.

Surveillance cameras caught parts of the altercation on different videos.

“I know you’re going to eventually lose a parent. I would rather him went in his sleep, or something like that, but not like this. This was selfish. This is painful,” Carlton said on Wednesday.

Witness waited with Cooper for police. Minutes later, Cooper collapsed. An unidentified off duty paramedic showed up and helped with CPR until EMS arrived.

Cooper was taken to University of Chicago where he later died.

The suspects were found by University of Chicago Police about half mile away from the incident.

Harris’ next court date is set for August 4.