CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday issued a community alert about a pair of attempted armed robberies in the Washington Park neighborhood the evening before.
In each incident, two assailants came up to a victim, displayed a black handgun, and demanded the victim’s property. However, the robbers did not end up getting anything either time.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Gradual Warming Pattern Continues
The attempted robberies occurred at the following times and locations on Friday.READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 24 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
• At 8:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
• At 8:50 p.m. in the 300 block of East 60th Street.
The suspects are between 16 and 23 years old and were each wearing white face masks, white T-shirts, and black pants.MORE NEWS: Hickory Hills Crash Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured; Car Split In Half
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.