CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccines at pop-up events throughout the city and has released its hyperlocal vaccine event calendar. Events will take place at parks, CTA stops, churches, and food pantries, among other places, according to CDPH.
All vaccines are free and do not require insurance or identification. All Chicago residents 12 and older are eligible.
The following is the list of events for the week of July 17. Find more information on the city’s website.
Saturday, July 17
- Malcom X College: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Block Party – 1st Ward: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Sheldon Heights Church of Christ: 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Garfield Park Community Council: 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- 5th District Present – Community Festival: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
- Immaculate Conception Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Swap-O-Rama Ashland Avenue: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Maxwell Street Market: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Englewood Community Food Pantry & Pet Supply Drive: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday, July 19
- CTA Stop – Blue Line/Belmont: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 95th & Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 119th Halsted Vax Bus Station: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
- CPS: Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- After School Matters at Gately Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Metra Station – 115th St. and Kensington: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
- CPS: Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Food Pantry – St. Kevin Catholic Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- After School Matters at Millennium Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- CPS: Morrill Elementary School (Annex Building): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
- CPS: Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- After School Matters at Lutz Family Center: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus)– Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Metra Station – 93rd Street: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Back Of The Yard Neighborhood Council: 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Movies in the Park – Wentworth Park: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- SWOP Chicago: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 23
- North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- CTA Stop – Brown Line/Kimball: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
New events will be added weekley to the city's calendar.
The city also offers in-home COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made by calling (312) 746-4835 or going to www.chicago.gov/athome.