CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend brings nice weather to the Chicago area. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the typical mid 80s.
READ MORE: Man Shot By Woman During Argument In Chicago Loop
Expect lots of sunshine with just a stray midday shower Saturday.
Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer. The warmup will continue heading into the new week.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 3 Injured In South Austin Shooting
The Race to Mackinac Island began Friday night with the cruising division, and the sailboats begin Saturday. Racers will leave from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can expect 2-foot waves with a north wind at 10 kts.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny and 77.
Sunday: Sunny skies and 82.