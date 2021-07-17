CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver being sought after shots were fired struck two different vehicles going the wrong way on a Stevenson Expressway exit ramp Saturday, and was then himself hit by a car when he got out with a gun.
Police were called at 9:58 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue in Little Village, and found a gray four-door vehicle that matched the description, police said.READ MORE: Skokie Walmart Evacuated Due To Toilet Paper Display Fire
The driver of the Toyota then drove onto the northbound lanes of Kedzie Avenue and went the wrong way up the exit ramp to the Steven Expressway into oncoming traffic. He hit a trailer and a Ford on the way, police said.READ MORE: Hickory Hills Crash Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Wounded
The 22-year-old man then got out of the car with a handgun, and was hit by a Hyundai traveling north in the 3400 block of South California Avenue.
The suspect was taken into custody and also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Criminal charges were pending Saturday afternoon, and the driver was also ticketed for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, negligent driving, driving without a license or insurance, and fleeing and attempting to elude police.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Gradual Warming Pattern Continues
The drivers of the Ford and the trailer refused medical attention. Three people who were in the Toyota with the suspect were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.