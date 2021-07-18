CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Monday, many more people can travel Illinois by railroad.
The Union Station Amtrak terminal will likely be on Monday as the railroad agency goes back to full service.
The Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg connecting Chicago and Quincy, the Illini and Saluki services connecting Chicago and Carbondale, and the Lincoln Service connecting Chicago and St. Louis are resuming full service effective Monday.
The Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee went back to full service back in late May.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Amtrak to cut service in half.