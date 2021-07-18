CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be a typical July day in the Chicago area with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.
Monday will continue the warmup with temperatures climbing a bit to seasonable levels.
It will be a warm day with a high in the mid 80s and sunny skies.
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny and 82. NE wind 5-10.
Sunday night: Clear and mid 60s.
Monday: Sunny and warmer, 86.