HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Four people are dead and two remained hospitalized Sunday in a crash in Hickory Hills the day before.

The crash happened at 89th Street and 86th Court in the near southwest suburb. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 2:24 p.m.

Only car was involved in the crash. It was left spilt in half, CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported.

Two people were dead on the scene, and four others were taken to area hospitals, police said. Two of the four taken to hospitals also later died.

People who live in the neighborhood said the car must have been going at an extremely high rate of speed when it hit a tree and split in two.

Most of the street remained taped off late Saturday while several investigators spent more than five hours at the scene reconstructing the crash and collecting evidence.

The exact spot where the car made impact with the tree was clearly visible.

One woman who lives near the crash site said she heard screeching tires and a really loud boom. She said she ran outside and called 911 immediately.

“I just told them there were bodies on the ground,” said Joanna Proszek. “I saw two bodies – one was behind the vehicle that was ripped apart, one was in between, and then the passenger was OK.”

Proszek also said one of the passengers said she was 14 years old.

We were still working Saturday night to learn more about who else was in the car. But neighbors said not long after the crash, officers from the Blue Island Police Department showed up.

Blue Island is more than 12 miles away from Hickory Hills.

The same neighbors said speeding has been an issue in the neighborhood where the crash happened, and they have been asking the City of Hickory Hills to install speed bumps for some time.

The police chief did not say much Saturday night, other than that police are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department’s Investigations Division at (708) 295-9313.