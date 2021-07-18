LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Touhy Avenue was shut down near McCormick Boulevard in Lincolnwood late Sunday after a vehicle killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run.
Lincolnwood police said on Twitter that a newer-model Hyundai Santa Fe hit and killed a pedestrian and the driver then took off.
Touhy Avenue was closed between McCormick Boulevard and Town Center Drive near the Lincolnwood Town Center mall as of 10:35 p.m., Lincolnwood police said.
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call (847) 673-2167.