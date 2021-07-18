BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars finally succeeded in beating OL Reign of Tacoma, Washington Sunday, for the first time in three tries this season.
The Red Stars trailed at 1-0 at the half.READ MORE: Chicago Weather; Dry Pattern And Continued Warmup
But they evened it up with some help from the Reign. Mallory Pugh’s cross deflected in for an own goal – of which the Red Stars ended up getting two.READ MORE: Devastated Families Remember 4 Young People Killed In Hickory Hills Crash That Split Car In Half
For the third goal, Pugh didn’t need any help from the Reign.MORE NEWS: Glen Ellyn Swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger Prepares For Tokyo Paralympics
The Red Stars won 3-1.