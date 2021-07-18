DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars finally succeeded in beating OL Reign of Tacoma, Washington Sunday, for the first time in three tries this season.

The Red Stars trailed at 1-0 at the half.

But they evened it up with some help from the Reign. Mallory Pugh’s cross deflected in for an own goal – of which the Red Stars ended up getting two.

For the third goal, Pugh didn’t need any help from the Reign.

The Red Stars won 3-1.

