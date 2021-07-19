DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another high school mascot could soon be a thing of the past in the southwest suburbs.

A resolution to retire the use of Indians as the Lemont mascot goes before the District 210 Board of Education Monday night.

The nickname was still on the jerseys of the girls’ softball team this year, but other teams just had “Lemont.”

If the resolution is approved, the school would phase out the Indians this fall for activities and athletics.

It’s not clear if or when a new nickname would be selected.

