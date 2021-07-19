DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bartlett, Bartlett Police Department, Police Dog, Therapy Dog

CHICAGO (CBS)– The newest member of a suburban police department does more than just protect and serve. His job is also to help comfort people as a therapy dog.

Maverick will officially be sworn in Tuesday night for the Bartlett Police Department.

The 14-month-old golden retriever was donated to the village by “Canines 4 Comfort.”

He will live at the police station to comfort people impacted by violence or traumatic events and work. The goal is to reduce anxiety for victims and witnesses helping investigators.

The police plan to take maverick to community events to encourage positive relationships with officers.

