CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is working for Chicago and telling you about opportunities to help you jumpstart your job search.

As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Monday morning, a career fair specifically for job seekers who are veterans is coming to Soldier Field.

“Our job is to open that door to bring people together,” said Tim Best, chief executive officer of Recruit Military. “The purpose for our organization is empowering veterans through meaningful career opportunities.”

Recruit Military is hosting the career fair at Soldier Field this Thursday. The event is specifically for veterans, and all the companies attending are military-friendly.

“The challenge that I think is number one for veterans – it’s translating,” Best said.

The veterans have to translate their military skills and talents into civilian terms for employers. But the 50 companies attending this event can help close that gap.

“They’re coming to engage with employers who value that veteran background and experience,” Best said.

Ask Veteran William Pishotta.

“I attended the recruiting military career fair about four years ago,” he said.

Pishotta said that veteran-to-veteran connection is what makes this career fair so special.

“It really put me at ease to know that all of the companies at the job fair were veteran-friendly companies looking to hire someone like myself,” he said.

Pishotta will be returning to the career fair this year, but not as an attendee.

“Now I’m on the other side of the aisle – actually recruiting,” he said.

Pishotta is the Military Recruiting Manager for Combined Insurance – a company that has hired over 5 thousand military veterans and family members.

He’s paying it forward.

“Having the ability to go out and actually offer my fellow veterans job opportunities,” Pishotta said. “It’s just a great feeling.”

