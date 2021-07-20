CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were struck by a car while eating at an outdoor café in north suburban Evanston, after the driver veered onto the patio where they were dining.
Evanston Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Lynch said, around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a call of a car that ended up on a plaza at the intersection of Orrington Avenue and Davis Street, striking two people.
"It appears they were sitting there eating lunch, and the car somehow lost control – police are investigating – and ended up striking two people," Lynch said.
The Toyota Prius smashed into at least one table on the plaza, which is next door to a Potbelly sandwich shop, an Aloha Poke restaurant, and a Deep Purpl acai bowl shop.
Two people struck by the car were hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately available.
The driver was not hurt, according to Lynch