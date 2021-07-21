CHICAGO (CBS) — Many music lovers planning to go to Lollapalooza will be flooding Chicago hotels.
But do they have the staff to handle it?READ MORE: University Of Illinois System To Require Faculty, Staff Be Fully Vaccinated By Fall Semester
“As far as maintaining and cleaning — out I’m all for that,” said job seeker Robert Hughes
Not just yet, that’s why on Wednesday Chicago hotels are partnering with the city and Cook County to host a hospitality hiring event at the Swissotel.
Following a year of record low occupancy rates and layoffs at downtown hotels, tourism is on its way back.READ MORE: Man Stabbed On CTA Bus In Bucktown
But as demand increases, many have struggled to quickly hire staff to address this worker shortage.
Wednesday hiring event features opportunities for entry, mid and senior level workers throughout the industry.
“Hospitality is where I love to be at,” Hughes said. “As far as today, I’ve had some good interviews so far,” Hughes said.
“We have an urgent need in a number of departments here in the hotel and I think that’s probably similar to the other hotels that are in the room,” said Peter Cook, Regional Director of the Swissotel. “That is primarily front desk people, banquet staff, culinary. So really, it’s across all the different departments in the hotel.”MORE NEWS: Lightfoot, Aldermen Honor Late Holocaust Survivor Fritzie Fritszshall As 'Lifelong Crusader For Social Justice'
The event runs through 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.