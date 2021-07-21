CHCIAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed while riding a CTA bus in Bucktown Wednesday morning.
According to police, the 68-year-old man was on a bus, in the 2500 block of North Damen Avenue around 9:13 a.m., when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a female passenger.
The woman stabbed the man with a knife before getting off the bus and fleeing in an unknown direction.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a laceration to his forehead and stab wounds to his arm and body.
No arrests have been made.