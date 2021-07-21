CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 10 people were wounded in two mass shootings that happened three blocks and five minutes apart in Lawndale Wednesday evening.
Chicago Police Area Four Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said the first shooting happened 13th Street and Christiana Avenue. Five people were shot, he said.
The second shooting happened five minutes later at Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue. Five more people were shot there, Cato said.
Three of the victims of the shootings were teenagers.
All the victims survived, but Cato did not know the victims’ conditions.
"This is becoming an effort where we're going to need an all-hands-on-deck approach, and that approach is going to involve our community," Cato said.
Further details were not immediately available.