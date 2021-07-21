CHICAGO (CBS)– You only have a few hours left to get a vaccine at Cook County’s last mass vaccination site.
Vaccines will be given out until noon Wednesday at the former Target in Matteson. And then, its doors will close.
Demand has dropped to fewer than 1,000 daily at all of Cook County's sites.
Mass vaccination sites in Forest Park and Des Plaines closed Tuesday.
Around 58% of people who live in suburban Cook County have had at least one dose.