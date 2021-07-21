WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — One month later, hotels were still home for some who lost everything in the tornadoes that struck the western suburbs.

Even with insurance, homeowners have a long waiting game ahead. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke with a local contractor even feeling the effects.

“It’s really odd to see no trees down my block,” said Mike Gasparino.

In Woodridge a month after the EF-3 tornado plowed through, there were also fewer neighbors on Gasparino’s block.

“There are four houses all in a row where they’re not going to be here for another nine months to a year,” he said.

On Wednesday, Gasparino’s home’s roof was finally repaired. But there is still work ahead.

His insurance does cover these broken windows and punctured siding. But he, like others, has to wait for repair materials.

Jeff Martin, the owner of local roofing company 3JM Exteriors, is also waiting.

“Did it cause a lot of stress to us? Absolutely,” Martin said. “We had to move into a temporary office.”

Roofing materials have yet to come in for a full repair of his office complex. The supply shortage is also trickling down to his projects for tornado victims.

“We normally would be able to get (materials) in one or two weeks,” Martin said. “Sometimes now it’s six to eight weeks. Some items six months to eight months.”

Supply companies say COVID is causing a backlog across the country.

“In addition to shortages of raw material and shortages of labor, the manufacturing companies – they’re all experiencing delays,” said Larry Augello of Beacon Building Products. “They’re shortening the amount of products they are able to offer.”

Augello said projects outside of natural disasters are also affected.

Experts suggest asking a contractor about their relationship with suppliers, and the potential timeline for delays.

But for those who *do have a roof over their heads, it’s about being there for neighbors going on weeks of not having a place to call home.

“We were very lucky,” Gasparino said.

Experts estimate abnormal delays and lead times will affect homes damaged by the tornado until at least next year. Many here hope temporary repairs will change the sight of blight within the next four months.