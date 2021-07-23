CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of Chicago police officers and the department’s top brass put on a show of force Friday night as they lined up in Douglas Park just blocks from where two mass shootings took place this week.
But tell that to Sholanda Stamps. The longtime West Side resident sat down with CBS 2 Friday night to give her take on the recent violence and the police response.
“It’s a joke,” she said. “It’s just a show. What is you over here for? You’re not going to do nothing in these communities. You just kind of accept the way it is and hope you don’t get shot in the d*** head.”
The violence brought out dozens of community leaders and residents who marched side by side with Chicago police officers for a peace walk through the North Lawndale neighborhood.