CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors in New York came forward Friday with new charges in the case against R&B singer R. Kelly.
The allegations include accusations of abuse involving at least 10 more girls in Chicago, dating back to 1991 as well as videos of Kelly physically and verbally abusing women.
The just-released court filing also claims the singer’s crisis manager bribed a Cook County clerk afte rthe documentary Surviving R. Kelly.
Prosecutors hope to enter all of this as evidence in his upcoming racketeering trial in New York next month.