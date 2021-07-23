Marisnick Hits 2-Run Double, But No Other Runs For Cubs As They Lose To Cards AgainKwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs Thursday night.

NFL Says Unvaccinated Players Will Face Severe Protocols, Any COVID-19 Outbreak That Cancels A Game Will Result In Penalties For TeamsThe NFL is adding big incentives for teams that are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Big Ten Football: Wildcats Coach Pat Fitzgerald On Recruiting And Rebuilding, Illini Coach Bret Bielema Hopes For Conference SuccessNorthwestern Wildcats football Coach Pat Fitzgerald has his work cut out for him after losing a lot of the players that won the Big Ten West Division.

White Sox Rookie Yermin Mercedes Back With Triple-A Team A Day After Suggesting He Was Retiring; 'I'm Never Going To Give Up'White Sox rookie sensation Yermin Mercedes is back in uniform for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, less than a day after he said he had "walked away from baseball for a while," and suggested he was retiring.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. New Zealand 5 Things To KnowAfter a stunning loss in their opener, the USWNT look to rebound against New Zealand in their second group match. Here's what you should know.

Cardinals' Molina Doubles Winning Run Against Kimbrel, Cubs Lose In 10Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had one thought when he saw Yadier Molina striding to home plate in the 10th inning: Game over.