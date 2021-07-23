CHICGAO (CBS)– A car crash led to a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday night.
Police said two Jeeps were driving in the 4000 block of West Lake Street, just before 10 p.m., when one tried to speed past the other. The first Jeep hit the second Jeep, sending it crashing into a pole under CTA tracks.
A woman and two children were in the SUV that crashed, but were not seriously hurt.
The driver of the first Jeep got out and shot a 42-year old man in the leg and hand after an argument.
Paramedics took the 42-year-old man to the hospital.
Police took the shooter into custody. No charges have been filed yet.