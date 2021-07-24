CHICAGO (CBS) — Just before training camp starts, wide receiver Anthony Miller’s short career with the Bears has ended.
The team is sending the 4th year wideout to the Houston Texans for what NFL Network is saying is just a swap of late round draft picks.
Miller had a fantastic rookie season in 2018, with 33 catches for 423 yards and 7 touchdowns, but never lived up to expectations, with only two touchdowns in each of the next two seasons, while seeing his yards-per-catch drop from 12.8 in his rookie season to 9.9 last year.
The wide receiver also earned the ire of coaches when he was ejected from the Bears’ playoff defeat to New Orleans, after punching Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Coaches had warned Bears players before the game not to let Gardner-Johnson, a known agitator, goad them into retaliating.
Bears teammate Javon Wims had been ejected during the Bears' regular season contest against the Saints after punching Gardner-Johnson twice in the helmet, after Gardner-Johnson had yanked the mouthpiece off of his facemask.
That didn’t prevent Miller from punching Gardner-Johnson when he began yapping at Miller in the third quarter of their playoff game in January, in what ended up being Miller’s last game with the Bears.