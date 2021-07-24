by Ed Curran and Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday afternoon, as storms are starting to develop northwest of Chicago.

A severe thunderstorm warning for northern Cook and DuPage counties was issued until 4:45 p.m., and later a severe thunderstorm warning for central Cook County — including Chicago, Cicero and Evanston — was issued through 5:15 p.m.

REAL TIME WEATHER ALERT: Severe storm moving through Chicago! Lightning and Gusty Winds! These storms are producing a LOT of lightning, gusty winds and very heavy rain. You should seek shelters indoors from lightning and gusty winds! pic.twitter.com/WjgGyqymzP — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) July 24, 2021

“Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with these storms,” the National Weather Service said

The first of what is likely to be many Severe Thunderstorms Warnings is now in place for northern Cook Count (North side of Chicago) until 4:45. Gusty winds are expected! pic.twitter.com/8Gfg9vBIWF — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) July 24, 2021

Scattered thunderstorms began to develop Saturday afternoon northwest of Chicago, prompting a thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. for parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

A severe thunderstorm warning also was issued for northern DuPage and Cook counties until 4:45 p.m., and another warning was issued for central Cook County, including much of the city of Chicago, through 5:15 p.m. Some storms could be severe, containing gusty winds and large hail. There’s also a very small risk for isolated tornadoes.

HEADS UP! Severe storm producing gusty winds moving through Elk Grove Village, Rosemont, O'Hare. pic.twitter.com/CCkcAFNrhs — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) July 24, 2021

After the storms wind down Saturday evening, things should clear out nicely, and cool down to a low of 70.

Sunday will bring sunshine and falling humidity with a high of 93 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s until midweek, when a few storms may return on Wednesday. Temperatures should be cooler by week’s end.

Forecast:

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Afternoon storms could be strong or severe. High of 91.

Saturday night: Showers and storms early. 73.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. 93.