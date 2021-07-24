DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
by Ed Curran and Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday afternoon, as storms are starting to develop northwest of Chicago.

A severe thunderstorm warning for northern Cook and DuPage counties was issued until 4:45 p.m., and later a severe thunderstorm warning for central Cook County — including Chicago, Cicero and Evanston — was issued through 5:15 p.m.

“Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with these storms,” the National Weather Service said

Scattered thunderstorms began to develop Saturday afternoon northwest of Chicago, prompting a thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. for parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

A severe thunderstorm warning also was issued for northern DuPage and Cook counties until 4:45 p.m., and another warning was issued for central Cook County, including much of the city of Chicago, through 5:15 p.m. Some storms could be severe, containing gusty winds and large hail. There’s also a very small risk for isolated tornadoes.

After the storms wind down Saturday evening, things should clear out nicely, and cool down to a low of 70.

Sunday will bring sunshine and falling humidity with a high of 93 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s until midweek, when a few storms may return on Wednesday. Temperatures should be cooler by week’s end.

Forecast:

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Afternoon storms could be strong or severe. High of 91.

Saturday night: Showers and storms early. 73.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. 93.

