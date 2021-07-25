CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man is dead, after police said he was part of a group that fired shots from a car on the Southeast Side, at a group of men who fired back.
At 5:45 p.m., the man was driving south in the 9700 block of South Avenue L with three other men, and the group in the car started shooting at another group of men on a porch.
That group fired back, and struck the 26-year-old man. He kept driving, but ended up crashing into a parked car, police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A teenage boy was also taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital for a laceration.
Area Two detectives were questioning persons of interest Sunday evening.