CHICAGO (CBS) — Two thieves stole a car with a woman asleep inside in the Edgewater community early Sunday morning, police said.

The woman later got out safely.

At 5:46 a.m., a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a Jeep, headed to a business in the 6200 block of North Clark Street, police said.

The man got out of the Jeep while the woman stayed inside sleeping — with the keys in the ignition the whole time, police said. Two unknown male thieves then got in the Jeep and drove off with the woman inside.

The woman woke up and began yelling. The thieves stopped the Jeep and told her to get out – while also attempting to force her out.

The suspects then got out of the Jeep themselves and fled, police said.

The woman refused medical attention.

There was no one in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.

