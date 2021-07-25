CHICAGO (CBS) — Two thieves stole a car with a woman asleep inside in the Edgewater community early Sunday morning, police said.
The woman later got out safely.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sunny For Days To Come
At 5:46 a.m., a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a Jeep, headed to a business in the 6200 block of North Clark Street, police said.
The man got out of the Jeep while the woman stayed inside sleeping — with the keys in the ignition the whole time, police said. Two unknown male thieves then got in the Jeep and drove off with the woman inside.READ MORE: College Student Foundation Donates New Uniforms To Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team
The woman woke up and began yelling. The thieves stopped the Jeep and told her to get out – while also attempting to force her out.
The suspects then got out of the Jeep themselves and fled, police said.
The woman refused medical attention.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Motorcyclists Turn Out For Ride To Remember, In Support Of Chicago's Fallen Police Officers
There was no one in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.