CHICAGO (CBS) — On the anniversary of civil right icon Emmett Till’s birthday, his childhood home in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood will get a historic landmark plaque Sunday.
Till was just 14 years old when he was kidnapped, beaten and lynched for being accused of whistling at a white woman while visiting Mississippi in 1955 as a Black man.
It was the days and years that would follow that served as a catalyst in the civil rights movement.
Earlier this year the home he grew up in officially became a city landmark.
The murdered teenager is buried alongside his mother Mamie Till and her husband Gene Mobley.
Earlier this year congressmen introduced legislation to award Emmett Till and his mother with the Congressional Gold Medal and honor Mamie Till-Mobley with a commemorative postage stamp.
Emmett Till would have been 80 years old Sunday.