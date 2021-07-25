COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (CBS) — Ken “Hawk” Harrelson finally got his moment in Cooperstown.
The longtime White Sox announcer was the 2020 winner of the Ford C. Frick Award – the Baseball Hall of Fame's top honor for broadcasters.
But there was no ceremony last year because of COVID.
Harrelson concluded his speech with his favorite toast, which he said he gave at Arnold Palmer’s 80th birthday.
"When you take a man's money, you take a man's money. But when you take a man's time, you take a part of his life – and I want to thank you all for all of your parts of eight decades of your time," said Harrelson, who will turn 80 in September.
Harrelson is also a former Major League Baseball player, and served as the White Sox vice president of baseball operations in 1985 and 1986.