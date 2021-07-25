CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people attacked a group of men in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police say the men were shot and stabbed near Kinzie and Clark around 3 a.m., just a couple of blocks from Merchandise Mart.
One man was shot in the leg, and another was stabbed once in the back. Both are in their 20s and were stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses say a third man was stabbed but ran away before police arrived.
No one is in custody.